Schaefer recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Devils.

Schaefer played a key role as the Islanders broke open a scoreless contest in the second period. His shot created the sequence that ended with Brayden Schenn's goal at 5:00, and the defenseman later set up Bo Horvat's power-play tally at 12:08 to make it 3-0. Schaefer is coming off a spectacular rookie campaign in which he recorded 23 goals and 59 points across 82 regular-season appearances en route to winning the Calder Trophy, and these assists were his first two points of the 2026-27 campaign.