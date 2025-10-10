Schaefer recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Schaefer set up Jonathan Drouin's goal at 12:02 of the first period. It's a positive start for the 2025 No. 1 pick, as Schaefer saw 17:15 of ice time in a third-pairing role. He's the lone youngster on the Islanders' blue line, but he could move up the ranks if he continues to play well. Any top pick will get attention in fantasy -- don't overlook Schaefer, as he should be productive on offense as long as he avoids head coach Patrick Roy's doghouse as a rookie.