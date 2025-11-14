Schaefer scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Schaefer has been consistent early in his career, though he snapped a four-game goal drought with his first-period tally Thursday. He's still earned six points over six outings in November already. The 18-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 14 points (seven on the power play), 52 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating across 17 appearances. Schaefer is already looking like something special for the Islanders, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to add him if he's available.