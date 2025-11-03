Schaefer scored two goals, including one on a power play, and put two shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft continues to shine in his first season with the Islanders, as he scored with a man advantage in the first period before tying the game with just over a minute to go in regulation. With the pair of twine finders, Schaefer is up to five goals, 10 points and 36 shots on net across 12 games this season. After experiencing a three-game point drought, Schaefer has three goals in as many games and is soaring up the point leaderboard for the Islanders. He remains firmly in the running to win this season's Calder Trophy alongside Montreal's Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes. Schaefer's offensive capabilities from the blueline give him a case to be rostered in nearly all fantasy formats.