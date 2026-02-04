Schaefer scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins.

Schaefer has three goals and two assists over the last five contests. He tallied late in the first period and helped out on a Bo Horvat goal in overtime in this effort, which was Schaefer's first multi-point outing since Jan. 19 versus the Canucks. The 18-year-old blueliner is up to 16 goals and 39 points through 57 appearances, with both of those scoring marks ranking third among all rookies. He's added 137 shots on net, 76 blocks, 28 PIM, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating. At this pace, he could take a run at Brian Leetch's record for goals by a rookie defenseman (23 in 1988-89).