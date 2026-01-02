Schaefer scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Mammoth.

While it was a lousy performance for the Islanders as a whole, Schaefer secured his 10th goal of the season. That puts him in a tie for fourth in goals among all blueliners this season, and he's tied for third in goals among all rookies. He had a decent December with six points in 14 outings, but it was his quietest month of the season so far. He's at 10 goals, 26 points (13 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 41 appearances. A 20-goal for a rookie defenseman would be incredibly special -- it's only happened three times in NHL history. Brian Leetch did it with 23 goals in 1988-89, while Barry Beck (22 goals in 1977-78) and Dion Phaneuf (20 goals in 2005-06) are the other two members of that elite club. Denis Potvin (17 goals in 1973-74) holds the Islanders record for goals by a rookie blueliner.