Schaefer scored three goals, including an empty-netter, on nine shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Schaefer delivered the first hat trick of his NHL career, becoming just the third teenage defenseman in league history to accomplish the feat. He opened his account early in the second period, added another goal in the third and completed the hat trick into an empty net. The rookie reached nine goals and 24 points this season, further establishing himself as one of the league's most exciting young fantasy defensemen. He also extended his point streak to six games and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 13 games.