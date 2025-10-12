Schaefer tallied a goal, had eight shots on net, and blocked a shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

The future of Long Island hockey has arrived, and his name is Matthew Schaefer. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft posted a breakout performance in just his second career game with solid category coverage. He stole the show in the third period, netting his first career goal on a power play. Not only was his stat line complete with eight shots and one block, but his ice time jumped from 17:15 to 26:04, a near nine-minute increase from his debut. The 18-year-old has seemed to gain more trust offensively with 2:40 of power-play time, which gives him a high ceiling for his rookie campaign. He also logged over seven minutes of ice time more than any other defenseman on the team, making him the clear top option among Islanders' blueliners in fantasy. If Schaefer's first two games are any indication of what the rest of the season has in store for this year's top pick, he is set to be a great option on the fantasy blue line in all formats. Scoop him up off the waiver wire before it is too late.