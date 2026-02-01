Schaefer scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Schaefer has scored in consecutive contests and has seven points over his last eight games. The 18-year-old defenseman continues to do his job well, and he's up to 15 goals and 37 points over 55 outings. He could take a run at the 20-goal and 50-point marks if he stays healthy for the rest of the season, which are incredible totals for a rookie blueliner. Schaefer has added 134 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating so far.