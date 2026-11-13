Schaefer scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Schaefer has two goals and two assists over four outings in November, and that's almost a quiet stretch for him. The 19-year-old defenseman skated in his 100th NHL game Thursday. In his young career, he has racked up 77 points, a plus-9 rating and 129 blocks while almost instantly emerging as a minute-munching superstar. He's at six goals, 12 helpers, 65 shots on net, 13 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 18 appearances to begin 2026-27.