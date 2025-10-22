Schaefer scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The 18-year-old defenseman continues to turn heads with his play and extended his point streak to six games with his goal in the second period. Schaefer has two goals and five helpers through his first six games in the NHL. He has three of those points coming in the power play and has logged at least 20 minutes of ice time in four of his last five outings, so he seems to be very comfortable with his role right now. The first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft continues to impress, and it seems his role will only grow as the season progresses.