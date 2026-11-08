Schaefer recorded a goal, fired three shots on net, had two blocked shots, served two PIM and dished out two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Schaefer's strong sophomore campaign continued Saturday, as he struck the back of the nate late in the first period to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. The 19-year-old phenom has five goals, 16 points, 57 shots on net, 12 hits and 14 blocked shots over 16 outings this season. After a slow start in the goal-scoring department to begin the season, he has all five of his goals over his last seven outings, making him one of the top blueliners in fantasy for the time being. Expect Schaefer to contend for 60-plus points this season.