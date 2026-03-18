Schaefer put up an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

It came on the power play. Schaefer has 10 points (two goals, eight assists), 29 shots and one power-play point in his last 10 games. Overall, the rookie defender continues to impress with 20 goals and 29 assists in 68 games. That puts Schaefer in a tie with Erik Karlsson for 11th in the NHL from the blue line. Perhaps more impressively, he's flirting with a 60-point pace. If he achieves that, Schaefer would be the 11th rookie defender in NHL history to achieve that mark. That would put him in the top-10 all-time for rookie defensemen, and get him into Nicklas Lidstrom territory.