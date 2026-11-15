Schaefer logged three assists (one on the power play), two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Schaefer has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak, and he has a power-play point in three straight contests. The 19-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 15 assists, 65 shots on net, 20 blocks, 14 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 19 appearances. He ranks ninth in points among blueliners through Saturday's action, though he's within two points of the top three. He'll be a superb defenseman for a long time in the NHL.