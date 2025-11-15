Schaefer scored the game-winning goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Schaefer is the youngest player in NHL history to score a goal in overtime, besting a record held by Sidney Crosby by a mere 31 days. The legend of Schaefer continues to grow -- he's earned four points over his last three games and remains one of the Islanders' steadiest blueliners in all aspects of the game. He's up to seven goals, including two game-winners, and 15 points while adding 54 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 18 appearances this season.