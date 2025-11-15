Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Youngest ever to score in overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schaefer scored the game-winning goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Schaefer is the youngest player in NHL history to score a goal in overtime, besting a record held by Sidney Crosby by a mere 31 days. The legend of Schaefer continues to grow -- he's earned four points over his last three games and remains one of the Islanders' steadiest blueliners in all aspects of the game. He's up to seven goals, including two game-winners, and 15 points while adding 54 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 18 appearances this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Goal, assist in overtime win•
-
Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Lights lamp twice Sunday•
-
Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Impressive start continues•
-
Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: In record book already•
-
Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Scores in win over San Jose•
-
Islanders' Matthew Schaefer: Sets record with helper•