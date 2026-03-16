Shabanov didn't participate in Monday's practice session and is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.

Shabanov hasn't been a mainstay in the Islanders' lineup over the past few weeks, but he's now dealing with an injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be an option for Tuesday's game in Toronto. He's made 15 appearances since the start of the calendar year, recording four assists, six hits and six blocked shots while averaging 13:10 of ice time.