Shabanov notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Shabanov has four points over his last three games. The 25-year-old was in a six-game slump prior to this stretch, and he was scratched once during that dry spell. He's now at 14 points (five on the power play), 34 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-4 rating across 28 appearances. Shabanov will need to stay productive to work his way into the picture for fantasy managers.