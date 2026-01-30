Shabanov logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Shabanov had been scratched for two of the previous five games, and he had gone eight straight contests without a point. The 25-year-old winger has mostly been a regular in the lineup when healthy, earning 16 points, 47 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating through 39 appearances. Shabanov is currently in a bottom-six role and may slip out of the lineup once Calum Ritchie (lower body) and Casey Cizikas (illness) return.