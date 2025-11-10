Islanders' Max Shabanov: Joining trip out west
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shabanov (upper body) is not with the Islanders for Monday's road clash with the Devils but will join the team ahead of a trip to Vegas on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Shabanov is far from a lock to play right away in Thursday's tilt and could just be traveling with the team in order to start practicing. Prior to his nine-game absence, the 25-year-old winger was starting to find his groove with points in back-to-back contests.
