Shabanov (upper body) will return to the lineup against Colorado on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Shabanov will skate on the fourth line and work on the second power-play unit after missing the last 12 games. He has one goal, three points, eight shots on net and five hits through six appearances this season. Shabanov will replace Maxim Tsyplakov in Sunday's lineup versus the Avalanche.

