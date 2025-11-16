Islanders' Max Shabanov: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shabanov (upper body) will return to the lineup against Colorado on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Shabanov will skate on the fourth line and work on the second power-play unit after missing the last 12 games. He has one goal, three points, eight shots on net and five hits through six appearances this season. Shabanov will replace Maxim Tsyplakov in Sunday's lineup versus the Avalanche.
More News
-
Islanders' Max Shabanov: Joining trip out west•
-
Islanders' Maxim Shabanov: Not close to return•
-
Islanders' Maxim Shabanov: Not traveling with Isles•
-
Islanders' Maxim Shabanov: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Maxim Shabanov: Not playing Thursday•
-
Islanders' Maxim Shabanov: Game-time call for Thursday•