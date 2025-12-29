Shabanov scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Shabanov tied the game 1-1 at the 17:16 mark of the first period with a wrister, giving him four goals on the season. The 25-year-old winger currently holds a bottom-six role in the Isles' lineup, so he's not expected to carry a lot of fantasy appeal in most slates. In fact, this was Shabanov's first point since he was credited with an assist in a 5-4 win over the Golden Knights on Dec. 9.