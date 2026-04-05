Shabanov scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Shabanov was cleared of a lower-body injury March 22, but it took two weeks for him to get back in the lineup. It's unclear if his playing time will improve after the Islanders replaced Patrick Roy with Pete DeBoer at head coach. Getting a goal should help his case, though Shabanov has been little more than a depth winger in his NHL rookie year, posting five goals, 17 points, 55 shots on net and 26 hits over 43 appearances.