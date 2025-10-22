Shabanov (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Thursday's clash against Detroit, per Andrew Gross of Newsday on Wednesday.

Shabanov didn't attend Wednesday's practice, and while his absence was described as being for maintenance, it seems the 25-year-old might still end up missing a game due to whatever kept him off the ice. Shabanov has a goal and three points in six appearances this year. If he can't play Thursday, then Kyle MacLean might draw back into the lineup.