Shabanov (upper body) has yet to resume skating and will miss New York's three-game road trip, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Monday.

Shabanov has already missed two games due to his upper-body issue and now will be out of action for at least three more. Prior to his absence, the 25-year-old winger was stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he recorded two helpers, seven shots and five hits while averaging 12:06 of ice time. Once cleared to return, Shabanov should be capable of securing a middle-six role the rest of the way.