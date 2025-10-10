Shabanov scored his first career goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Signed by the Islanders out of the KHL in July, the 25-year-old winger saw just 9:45 of ice time in his NHL debut, the lowest mark on the team, but Shabanov made it count by snapping a one-timer past Tristan Jarry inside the final minute of the second period to tie the game at 3-3. Shabanov's small stature could prevent him from making a consistent impact in North America at the top level, but he has clear offensive skills and finished third in the KHL scoring race last season with 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games. The Isles have a crying need in their top six for some skill to support Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, and Shabanov could see his grow role once he gets comfortable in his new environment.