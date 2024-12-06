Tsyplakov scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Tsyplakov tallied with 4:23 left in the third period to cut the deficit to two goals, but the Kraken fended off the rally with an empty-netter. Tsyplakov has four points over his last seven contests, and he also has 15 shots on net in that span, an improvement in regards to generating chances. The 26-year-old winger is up to four goals, 10 helpers, 41 shots on net, 76 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 27 outings.