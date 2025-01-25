Tsyplakov is eligible to return to the lineup versus Carolina on Saturday after completing his three-game suspension.
Tsyplakov received the three-game ban for an illegal hit to the head against Philadelphia's Ryan Poehling on Jan. 16. Tsyplakov has seven goals, 12 assists, 26 PIM and 101 hits across 44 appearances in 2024-25.
