Tsyplakov scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

It was Tsyplakov's first goal and point of the season; it was a redirection of a point shot to put the Isles up 32 at 4:21 of the third period. He put up 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 77 games with the Isles last season. But Tsyplakov's ice time Saturday was down to 8:26 on Saturday, and it's been as low as 6:36 this season. You can't do much offensively when you're not on the ice.