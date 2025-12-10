Tsyplakov was scratched for Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

This scratch came after five straight games in the lineup for Tsyplakov, who got bumped out by the return of Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body). Tsyplakov has done nothing to help his case for playing time -- he's gone without a point in his last 14 games while getting scratched eight times in that span. The 27-year-old has a meager one goal, 15 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-6 rating over 20 appearances after putting up 10 goals and 35 points in 77 outings a year ago.