Tsyplakov signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Thursday.

Tsyplakov had 31 goals and 47 points in 63 regular-season contests with the KHL's Moscow Spartak in 2023-24. The 25-year-old also contributed two goals and four points across 12 KHL playoff appearances this year. Tsyplakov should enter training camp with a serious shot of making the Islanders' roster.