Tsyplakov recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Tsyplakov set up a Tony DeAngelo tally in the third period to prevent the Islanders from getting shut out. This was Tsyplakov's second assist in his last three games, as it appears he's responded well following a healthy scratch March 1 versus the Predators. The 26-year-old winger is now at 27 points, 81 shots on net, 119 hits and a plus-6 rating through 58 appearances this season. He's in a third-line role for now, and that's likely where he'll stay to close out the campaign given the veteran talent in the Islanders' top six.