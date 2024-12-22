Tsyplakov scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tsyplakov has four goals and two assists over nine games in December. The 26-year-old isn't particularly explosive on offense, but he's been steady for a team in need of goals. He's up to 19 points, 48 shots on net, 87 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 34 contests in a top-six role.