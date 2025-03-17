Tsyplakov scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Tsyplakov hadn't scored since Dec. 21 versus the Maple Leafs. That was a span of 26 games without a goal, during which he had eight assists, 35 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-8 rating while watching his ice time plummet following a move to the fourth line since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The 26-year-old winger was also suspended for three games and scratched twice during the slump. Tsyplakov is now at eight goals, 28 points, 84 shots on net, 121 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 61 appearances in his first NHL campaign.