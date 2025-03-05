Tsyplakov notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Tsyplakov ended a four-game slump with the helper. He was scratched once in that span as well as minutes get more competitive in the Islanders' lineup. Tsyplakov played at a 0.5 point-per-game pace through the end of December, but he has just seven helpers, 22 shots on net and 29 hits over his last 18 outings. The 26-year-old may simply be wearing down from the rigors of an NHL campaign -- he played a total of 76 contests with Spartak Moscow of the KHL in 2023-24 between the regular season and playoffs. He's already up to 56 appearances, earning 26 points, 77 shots, 118 hits and a plus-7 rating, in his first NHL season.