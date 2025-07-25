Tsyplakov penned a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Islanders on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Tsyplakov and the Islanders were slated to go to arbitration but avoid it with the deal. The 26-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season with New York, generating 10 goals and 25 assists across 77 regular-season contests. Tsyplakov is likely to see a middle-six role in 2025-26 and is expected to put up similar numbers as he did last season.