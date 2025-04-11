Tsyplakov scored a power-play goal on four shots and added three hits in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Rangers.
Tsyplakov has two goals and three assists over his last seven contests. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 23, though the Islanders' struggles with the man advantage have played a significant role in that. For the season, the winger has 10 goals, 35 points, 111 shots on net, 138 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 73 appearances.
