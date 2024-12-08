Tsyplakov produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The islanders did all their scoring in the second period, and the team's top line of Tsyplakov, Bo Horvat and Jean-Gabriel Pageau accounted for three of the tallies and seven total points. Tsyplakov has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, and on the season the 26-year-old rookie has delivered five goals and 16 points in 28 contests.