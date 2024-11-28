Tsyplakov scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

The 26-year-old rookie continues to look comfortable in a top-six role. With Mathew Barzal (upper body) and Anthony Duclair (leg) both having missed all of November, Tsyplakov has seen a regular shift on the second line with Brock Nelson and turned the opportunity into two goals and eight points over 13 games on the month while adding 42 hits, 18 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.