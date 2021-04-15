Dal Colle (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Although Dal Colle has been activated off IR following an eight-game absence, he isn't expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Boston. The 24-year-old winger has only picked up four points in 20 games this campaign.
