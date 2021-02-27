Dal Colle (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Although Dal Colle's been activated off IR, at this point it isn't clear if he'll be in the lineup for Saturday night's game versus Pittsburgh. He's picked up two assists through eight games this campaign.
