Dal Colle (undisclosed) is getting close to a return to the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders never stated the reason for Dal Colle being placed on injured reserve. He is, however, practicing on a line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kiefer Bellows, which would seem to indicate that Dal Colle could return to play and make his season debut as soon as Thursday versus the Devils.