Dal Colle (undisclosed) is getting close to a return to the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders never stated the reason for Dal Colle being placed on injured reserve. He is, however, practicing on a line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kiefer Bellows, which would seem to indicate that Dal Colle could return to play and make his season debut as soon as Thursday versus the Devils.
More News
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Fighting for roster spot•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Will travel with team•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Can't finish Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Two goals in last six games•