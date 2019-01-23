Dal Colle was loaned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz is trying to instill confidence in the 22-year-old, who celebrated his first NHL goal against the Devils last Thursday. Selected fifth overall in the 2014 draft, Dal Colle failed to make the team out of training camp, but he's played on-and-off since his Nov. 18 debut. We wouldn't view his loan to Bridgeport as an outright demotion since the Isles are off until Feb. 1 due to the All-Star break and bye week.