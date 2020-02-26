Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Can't finish Tuesday's game
Dal Colle (undisclosed) was injured in Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Dal Colle went to the locker room during the third period and wasn't able to return to the contest. After the game, head coach Barry Trotz didn't provide an update about his condition, per Compton. Trotz said Dal Colle is day-to-day. Expect more information to surface on the 23-year-old's status prior to Thursday's road game in St. Louis.
