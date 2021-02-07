Dal Colle had a pair of assists in a 4-3 win over the Penguins on Saturday.

Dal Colle got an opportunity to play on the second line with Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle and took full advantage, assisting on a pair of Eberle goals in the first period. It was the first career two-point game for the 24-year-old, who was drafted fifth overall by the Islanders in 2014. He's struggled to find his footing in the NHL, collecting just seven goals and 10 assists through 87 games. If Dal Colle can parlay Saturday's production into an extended stay in the top six, he may be worth keeping any eye on.