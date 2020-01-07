Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Collects helper in win
Dal Colle produced an assist and three hits in Monday's 1-0 win over the Avalanche.
It was a much-needed point for Dal Colle -- he supplied the secondary assist on Anders Lee's lone tally. Dal Colle has been a healthy scratch in three of the Islanders' seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old has just five points and 43 hits through 30 contests this season. He's used mostly in a bottom-six role and can be safely overlooked by fantasy owners in redraft formats.
