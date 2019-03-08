Dal Colle's status as an emergency call-up has been changed to account for one of the Isles' four regular promotions.

The news effectively means Dal Colle won't have to worry about being sent down any more, as the club isn't going to use one of its four standard call-ups just to send a player back down to the minors. In his last two outings, the winger notched a goal, one shot and two hits while averaging 13:06 of ice time.