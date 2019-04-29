Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Could play Tuesday
Dal Colle is likely to be the first choice to replace Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) should he not be able to play Tuesday in Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
No matter who plays or doesn't play in Game 3, offense will be needed. During the first two games of the series, the Islanders have had more goals disallowed, two, then allowed, one. Dal Colle is unlikely to be the answer to that problem but he does possess more offensive flair than Clutterbuck. On the season Dal Colle had three goals and seven points in 28 games for the Islanders and has yet to hit his offensive stride since being taken fifth overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
