Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Deemed day-to-day
Dal Colle (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with Nashville. Coach Barry Trotz told reporters, "Day to day. I don't think it'll be something that's a weekly thing."
If Dal Colle does miss Tuesday's tilt, it sounds like he could still be an option versus Boston on Thursday. The winger scored a goal in just 3:35 of ice time prior to leaving Saturday's matchup with Buffalo due to his upper-body injury. The tally ended a 17-game goal drought for the 23-year-old, who should be able to top his career high of three set last season.
