Islanders' Michael Dal Colle: Done for day
Dal Colle won't return to Saturday's game against the Sabres after sustaining an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dal Colle has been a healthy scratch often lately, sitting out four of the last eight games. The 2014 first-round pick hasn't found his offensive groove yet, posting three points over 25 games. If he's unable to get healthy for Tuesday's matchup against the Predators, the Islanders will need to call up another forward from AHL Bridgeport.
