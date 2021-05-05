Dal Colle played for the first time in five games in the Islanders 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres on Tuesday.

Dal Colle didn't do anything to distinguish himself as he failed to register a point and had a rating of minus-2 in just under 15 minutes of playing time. If coach Barry Trotz continues to rest players as the season comes to a close, Dal Colle could see himself in the lineup for the last three games.